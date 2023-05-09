The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park.

The favored Pirates have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

In the 36 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-18-0).

The Pirates have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-7 11-8 9-7 12-8 14-11 7-4

