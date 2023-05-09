Pirates vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park.
The favored Pirates have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.
Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
- The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
- In the 36 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-18-0).
- The Pirates have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-7
|11-8
|9-7
|12-8
|14-11
|7-4
