Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Luis Ortiz, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are 19th in MLB action with 37 home runs. They average one per game.

Pittsburgh's .420 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Pirates have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Pittsburgh ranks 11th in runs scored with 165 (4.6 per game).

The Pirates rank 10th in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

Pirates hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.342).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Ortiz will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old righty.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Rays L 3-2 Away Vince Velásquez Zach Eflin 5/5/2023 Blue Jays L 4-0 Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays L 8-2 Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies - Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away - Michael Lorenzen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.