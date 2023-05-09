The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) and Colorado Rockies (14-22) play on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Pirates will give the ball to Luis Ortiz and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Pirates vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.30 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 24-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (0-0) takes the mound first for the Rockies to make his second start this season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .321 against him this season. He has a 5.30 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his eight appearances.

Connor Seabold vs. Pirates

He will match up with a Pirates team that is hitting .249 as a unit (14th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .420 (10th in the league) with 37 total home runs (19th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Pirates this season, Seabold has pitched 2 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on two hits.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.