The Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off with the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players