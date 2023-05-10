Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.276 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen is batting .234 with five doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 19 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this season (13 of 32), with two or more runs three times (9.4%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (38.9%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 4.75 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senzatela (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
