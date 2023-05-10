The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.276 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen is batting .234 with five doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 19 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.8%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In 34.4% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this season (13 of 32), with two or more runs three times (9.4%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

