Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has two doubles and five walks while hitting .151.
- Hedges has a hit in eight of 20 games played this season (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In three games this year (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Senzatela (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
