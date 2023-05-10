On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .252 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Santana has recorded a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), including nine multi-hit games (26.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this season (38.2%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings