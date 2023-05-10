Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .252 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Santana has recorded a hit in 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%), including nine multi-hit games (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this season (38.2%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (41.2%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 4.75 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (45 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senzatela (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
