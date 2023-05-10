Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .231.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with at least two hits on four occasions (13.3%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 12 games this year (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (45 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Senzatela (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
