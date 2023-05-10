Joshua Palacios -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Antonio Senzatela on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Joshua Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joshua Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joshua Palacios At The Plate (2022)

Palacios hit .213 with two doubles and a walk.

Palacios got a hit in eight of 29 games last season (27.6%), with multiple hits twice.

Including all 29 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Palacios drove in a run in two games last year out of 29, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He scored a run in eight of his 29 games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joshua Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 6 GP 13 .385 AVG .147 .429 OBP .171 .462 SLG .176 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 3/1 K/BB 12/0 1 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 19 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (21.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)