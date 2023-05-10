On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .254 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks.

Hayes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 in his last games.

Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (23 of 36), with at least two hits 11 times (30.6%).

He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (16.7%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

