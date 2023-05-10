How to Watch the Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday will see the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights square off, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1.
You can turn on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to see the Golden Knights attempt to take down the Oilers.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/8/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
|5/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|5-1 EDM
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
|3/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|7-4 EDM
|3/25/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
- The Oilers are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per contest).
- In their past 10 games, the Oilers are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 40 goals over that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights concede 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
