Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and the Colorado Rockies (15-22) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on May 10.

The probable pitchers are Rich Hill (3-3) for the Pirates and Antonio Senzatela (0-1) for the Rockies.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have won eight of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 60% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 166 (4.5 per game).

The Pirates have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule