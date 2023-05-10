Pirates vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and the Colorado Rockies (15-22) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates coming out on top. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on May 10.
The probable pitchers are Rich Hill (3-3) for the Pirates and Antonio Senzatela (0-1) for the Rockies.
Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rockies Player Props
|Pirates vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.
- The Pirates have won eight of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Pittsburgh is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 60% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 166 (4.5 per game).
- The Pirates have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Blue Jays
|L 4-0
|Rich Hill vs Chris Bassitt
|May 6
|Blue Jays
|L 8-2
|Johan Oviedo vs José Berríos
|May 7
|Blue Jays
|L 10-1
|Roansy Contreras vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 8
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Freeland
|May 9
|Rockies
|L 10-1
|Luis Ortiz vs Connor Seabold
|May 10
|Rockies
|-
|Rich Hill vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 12
|@ Orioles
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Bradish
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
