The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon at PNC Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 37 total home runs.

Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Pirates rank 15th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Pittsburgh has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (166 total runs).

The Pirates rank 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best mark in MLB.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh's 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.351).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates are sending Rich Hill (3-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Hill has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Hill will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Blue Jays L 4-0 Home Rich Hill Chris Bassitt 5/6/2023 Blue Jays L 8-2 Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies L 10-1 Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies - Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away - Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez

