Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16) and Kris Bryant's Colorado Rockies (15-22) will match up in the series rubber match on Wednesday, May 10 at PNC Park. The matchup will begin at 12:35 PM ET.

The Rockies are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Pirates (-155). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Antonio Senzatela - COL (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.

The Pirates have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Pirates have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 4th Win NL Central +500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.