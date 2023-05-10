Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Rockies on May 10, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Kris Bryant are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies square off at PNC Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Rich Hill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Hill Stats
- Rich Hill (3-3) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Hill has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Hill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Nationals
|Apr. 29
|6.1
|8
|3
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|3
|at Rockies
|Apr. 17
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.333/.519 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has put up 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .252/.338/.390 on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bryant Stats
- Bryant has 40 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI.
- He's slashed .310/.390/.465 on the season.
- Bryant will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has put up 33 hits with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.
- He's slashing .268/.370/.407 on the season.
- Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, two walks and four RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
