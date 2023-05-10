Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Tucupita Marcano (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Antonio Senzatela. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Rockies Player Props
|Pirates vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Rockies
|Pirates vs Rockies Odds
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has two doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .234.
- In nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), Marcano has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 21 games this year.
- Marcano has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in six games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 45 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Senzatela (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.