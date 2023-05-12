Friday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (24-13) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (1-1, 5.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (2-3, 5.59 ERA).

Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won three of nine games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (169 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule