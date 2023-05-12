Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the majors with 169 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Pirates rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.350 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (2-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Oviedo has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Blue Jays L 8-2 Home Johan Oviedo José Berríos 5/7/2023 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies L 10-1 Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away - Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.