How to Watch the Pirates vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the majors with 169 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.350 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (2-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Oviedo has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|José Berríos
|5/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-1
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|L 10-1
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Connor Seabold
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Bradish
|5/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Tyler Wells
|5/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Gibson
|5/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
