Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles (24-13) will match up against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, May 12. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Pirates have +130 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (1-1, 5.95 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.59 ERA)

Pirates vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 15, or 83.3%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 4th Win NL Central +500 - 4th

