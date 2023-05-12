The Baltimore Orioles (24-13) and Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17) clash on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (1-1, 5.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (2-3, 5.59 ERA).

Pirates vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (1-1, 5.95 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.59 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (2-3) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.59 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

During seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.

Oviedo has registered three quality starts this year.

Oviedo enters the matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

Bradish (1-1) will take the mound for the Orioles, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.95 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .309 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bradish has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.

