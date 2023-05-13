Pirates vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (25-13) and Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 13.
The Orioles will give the nod to Tyler Wells (2-1) versus the Pirates and Roansy Contreras (3-3).
Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Pirates vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Orioles vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Pirates Player Props
|Orioles vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The past 10 Pirates contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Pirates have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Pittsburgh has won two of five games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (172 total runs).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Blue Jays
|L 10-1
|Roansy Contreras vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 8
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Freeland
|May 9
|Rockies
|L 10-1
|Luis Ortiz vs Connor Seabold
|May 10
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Rich Hill vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 12
|@ Orioles
|L 6-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Bradish
|May 13
|@ Orioles
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Tyler Wells
|May 14
|@ Orioles
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Gibson
|May 16
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 17
|@ Tigers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Zac Gallen
|May 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Brandon Pfaadt
