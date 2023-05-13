Pirates vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
The favored Orioles have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pirates vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-175
|+145
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh is 2-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 39 chances.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|11-9
|9-8
|12-10
|14-14
|7-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.