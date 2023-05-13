The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miguel Andujar on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Pirates vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 40 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Pirates rank 15th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 13th in the majors with 172 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Pirates rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 11th-ranked ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.365 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Roansy Contreras (3-3) will take the mound for the Pirates, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Contreras has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Blue Jays L 10-1 Home Roansy Contreras Yusei Kikuchi 5/8/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies L 10-1 Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles - Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away - Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Brandon Pfaadt

