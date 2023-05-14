Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (26-13) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-19) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (4-2) for the Orioles and Mitch Keller (4-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Pirates vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (172 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule