How to Watch the Pirates vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles will see Mitch Keller starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 40 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 127 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 172 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.352 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Keller (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed four hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Freeland
|5/9/2023
|Rockies
|L 10-1
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Connor Seabold
|5/10/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Antonio Senzatela
|5/12/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Bradish
|5/13/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Tyler Wells
|5/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Gibson
|5/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Zac Gallen
|5/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Merrill Kelly
