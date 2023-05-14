Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles will see Mitch Keller starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 40 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 127 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 172 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Pirates rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.352 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Keller (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Freeland 5/9/2023 Rockies L 10-1 Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles - Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away - Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Mitch Keller Merrill Kelly

