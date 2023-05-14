The Baltimore Orioles (26-13) will be eyeing a series sweep when they match up against the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-19) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, May 14 at 1:35 PM ET. Kyle Gibson will get the ball for the Orioles, while Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pirates.

The Pirates are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Orioles (-130). An 8-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (4-2, 4.40 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (4-1, 2.72 ERA)

Pirates vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 20 times and won 17, or 85%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Orioles have a 16-3 record (winning 84.2% of their games).

Baltimore has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 0-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

