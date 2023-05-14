Bookmakers have set player props for Cedric Mullins, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Baltimore Orioles host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 43 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .295/.333/.507 so far this year.

Reynolds has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and a walk.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 28 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .248/.362/.478 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gibson Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson (4-2) for his ninth start of the season.

He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 35-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 54th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 75th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays May. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Royals May. 3 6.2 10 6 6 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 4.1 8 3 3 3 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 22 6.1 2 1 1 11 3 at White Sox Apr. 15 5.1 7 4 4 1 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Mitch Keller's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 31 RBI (37 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .261/.356/.465 so far this season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 12 4-for-5 2 1 3 10 0 vs. Rays May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has six doubles, six home runs, 32 walks and 22 RBI (41 total hits).

He has a slash line of .289/.415/.458 on the season.

Rutschman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates May. 13 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 vs. Pirates May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Rays May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.