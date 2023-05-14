The Baltimore Orioles (26-13) aim to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-19) on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, beginning at 1:35 PM ET.

The probable starters are Kyle Gibson (4-2) for the Orioles and Mitch Keller (4-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (4-2, 4.40 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (4-1, 2.72 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates are sending Keller (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went nine scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.

Keller is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Keller is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per start.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (4-2) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 54th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 75th.

