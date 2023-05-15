Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Atlanta Braves playing the Texas Rangers.

You will find info on how to watch today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Washington Nationals (17-23) play host to the New York Mets (20-21)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.265 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Luis Garcia (.265 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.232 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -155 +133 9.5

The Baltimore Orioles (26-14) play the Los Angeles Angels (21-20)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

LAA Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -132 +112 8

The Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) play the New York Yankees (23-19)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.250 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

TOR Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -166 +140 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (22-19) play the Seattle Mariners (20-20)

The Mariners will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.299 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.299 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.273 AVG, 2 HR, 19 RBI)

BOS Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total - - 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17)

The Brewers will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.313 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.313 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.262 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

MIL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -118 -101 8

The Texas Rangers (25-15) take on the Atlanta Braves (25-15)

The Braves will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.346 AVG, 8 HR, 23 RBI)

ATL Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -143 +122 9

The Houston Astros (21-19) play host to the Chicago Cubs (19-21)

The Cubs will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.288 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.288 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.270 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -188 +160 7.5

The Colorado Rockies (17-24) play the Cincinnati Reds (18-22)

The Reds will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.282 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.282 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

CIN Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -125 +106 11.5

The San Diego Padres (19-22) face the Kansas City Royals (12-30)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

SD Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -211 +177 9

The Oakland Athletics (9-33) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.308 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.308 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

ARI Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -212 +178 9

The San Francisco Giants (17-23) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (20-20)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.314 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.314 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.316 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)

SF Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -118 -101 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) play host to the Minnesota Twins (23-18)

The Twins will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.222 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -117 -102 8.5

