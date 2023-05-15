Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this decisive game against the Stars (-190).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Dallas is 10-6-13 (33 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- In the 14 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).
- Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).
- The Stars have scored more than two goals in 61 games (46-8-7, 99 points).
- In the 28 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 15-6-7.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Stars went 18-12-9 in those contests (45 points).
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in games that have required overtime.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Kraken have earned 106 points in their 63 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 33 games and picked up 47 points with a record of 22-8-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 37-19-4 (78 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those matchups (31 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
