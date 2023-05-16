Tuesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (18-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (1-2) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (0-1) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Pirates vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Pirates games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 11-14 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (176 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

