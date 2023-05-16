Luis Ortiz gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to win. A 9-run total is set in the contest.

Pirates vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 3-6-1 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-15 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 41 chances.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 12-10 10-8 12-11 15-15 7-4

