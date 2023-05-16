Pirates vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Ortiz gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to win. A 9-run total is set in the contest.
Pirates vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-120
|+100
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 3-6-1 in their last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have won in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 11-15 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 41 chances.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|12-10
|10-8
|12-11
|15-15
|7-4
