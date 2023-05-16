Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Michael Lorenzen, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Pirates vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 40 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 20th in the majors with 176 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.337 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Luis Ortiz will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Colorado Rockies.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Rockies L 10-1 Home Luis Ortiz Connor Seabold 5/10/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Mitch Keller Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home - Dane Dunning

