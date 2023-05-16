Javier Baez will lead the way for the Detroit Tigers (18-21) on Tuesday, May 16, when they square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+105). The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (1-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Pirates' matchup against the Tigers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Pirates (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to defeat the Tigers with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This is the first time the Tigers will play as favorites this season.

The Tigers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 11-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.