The Detroit Tigers (18-21) and Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) clash on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a two-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Pirates vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (1-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

The Pirates are sending Ortiz (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In one games this season, he has put up a 3.60 ERA and averages 1.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .304 against him.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers will hand the ball to Lorenzen (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across five games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.