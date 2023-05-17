How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics score 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Miami is 25-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Heat average just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).
- Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Celtics are scoring 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).
- Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat score 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they give up 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- At home, Miami concedes 110.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 109.3.
- At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Head
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
