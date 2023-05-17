Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (19-21) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (3-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The past 10 Pirates games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (176 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have the sixth-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule