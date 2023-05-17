Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will try to beat Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 1-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The past 10 Pirates matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Pittsburgh's past three contests has been 8.5, a span in which the Pirates and their opponents have gone under each time.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 42 chances.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 12-11 10-8 12-12 15-16 7-4

