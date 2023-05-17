The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Pirates vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Pirates' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 176 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Pirates rank 13th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.349 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In eight starts, Hill has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Rich Hill Antonio Senzatela 5/12/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers L 4-0 Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers - Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Mitch Keller Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi

