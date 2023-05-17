Eduardo Rodriguez will toe the rubber for the Detroit Tigers (19-21) on Wednesday, May 17 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20), who will counter with Rich Hill. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +135 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-2, 1.57 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+135) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew McCutchen hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 61.5% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 3-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.