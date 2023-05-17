The Detroit Tigers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Javier Baez, Bryan Reynolds and others in this contest.

Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .286/.327/.487 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 30 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.354/.459 so far this season.

McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.57), second in WHIP (.794), and 39th in K/9 (8.2).

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 10 7.0 4 0 0 8 2 vs. Mets May. 4 8.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 5 2 at Orioles Apr. 23 7.0 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 18 8.0 4 0 0 10 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Báez Stats

Baez has collected 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.310/.359 on the season.

Baez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double and three RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 10 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has collected 46 hits with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .291/.341/.411 so far this season.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

