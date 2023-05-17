The Detroit Tigers (19-21) have a 1-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) for the Tigers and Rich Hill (3-3) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Pirates vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-2, 1.57 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (3-3, 4.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 41 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 43-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.

Hill is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Hill will look to secure his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers' Rodriguez (4-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 30-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 1.57 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .174.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

The 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.57), second in WHIP (.794), and 39th in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.