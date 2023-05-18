Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|226.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
- Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its games this year, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 30-9, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 53 of 82 outings.
- The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Los Angeles has put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
- The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 6-17, a 26.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
|Lakers
|53
|64.6%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
- Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Six of the Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0) this season.
- The Lakers put up just 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|23-18
|38-44
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-15
|44-38
Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Lakers
|115.8
|117.2
|12
|6
|30-11
|33-20
|37-4
|36-17
|112.5
|116.6
|8
|20
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
|28-14
