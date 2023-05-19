The Dallas Stars go on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights for the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch on ESPN and ESPN+ to see the Golden Knights play the Stars.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league action.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the NHL.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players