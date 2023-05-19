Mystics vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Liberty will open their 2023 season with a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-3)
|162.5
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-3.5)
|162.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-3)
|162
|-154
|+130
|Tipico
|Liberty (-2.5)
|164.5
|-155
|+120
Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty covered 13 times in 25 games with a spread last season.
- The Mystics compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, 12 Liberty games went over the point total.
- Last season, 10 of the Mystics' games hit the over.
