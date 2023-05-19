Friday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) clashing at PNC Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on May 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-1) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (2-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (184 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have the sixth-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule