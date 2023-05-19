Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Pirates have +155 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -190 +155 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +155 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 20 of 43 chances this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 13-11 11-8 12-12 15-16 8-4

