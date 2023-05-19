Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 41 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Pittsburgh is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 184 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the sixth-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.327 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Bradish 5/13/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Roansy Contreras Tyler Wells 5/14/2023 Orioles W 4-0 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Gibson 5/16/2023 Tigers L 4-0 Away Luis Ortiz Michael Lorenzen 5/17/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 5/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Johan Oviedo Zac Gallen 5/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Pfaadt 5/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Roansy Contreras Merrill Kelly 5/22/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Ortiz Dane Dunning 5/23/2023 Rangers - Home Rich Hill Nathan Eovaldi 5/24/2023 Rangers - Home Johan Oviedo Martín Pérez

