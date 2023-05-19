Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) meet Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) in the series opener at PNC Park on Friday, May 19. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (6-1, 2.35 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (2-3, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrew McCutchen hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 11 (61.1%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Duane Underwood Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Pirates, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.