Player prop bet options for Christian Walker, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 47 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.335/.497 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 17 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 32 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .252/.355/.457 so far this year.

McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (6-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.35 ERA ranks eighth, .855 WHIP ranks third, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Rangers May. 2 5.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 6.1 4 0 0 12 0 vs. Padres Apr. 21 7.0 2 0 0 11 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has put up 41 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .268/.331/.536 on the season.

Walker has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Giants May. 14 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 45 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .310/.373/.552 so far this season.

Gurriel enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .343 with five doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics May. 15 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

